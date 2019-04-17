 Euro-Knowledge Awards: Momoh, Barkindo, Others To Be Honoured In London

The Chairman, Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh will be honoured by Euro-Knowledge forum at the House of Lords in London on April 29 2019.

Other prominent Nigerians to be honoured at the ceremony are OPEC Secretary-General, Mr. Mohammad Barkindo, founder of Aiteo, Mr Benedict Peters, former Minister of Trade and Investment, Mrs Onikepo Akande; the Chairman of Africa Prudential Plc, Mrs Eniola Fadayomi, and Brand Strategist and Public Speaker, Mr Afolabi Andu.

The event, which is organised by Euro-Knowledge, an international consultancy and advisor to many leading businesses, as well as governments around the world, will be graced by captains of industries, policymakers, and business magnates among others.

Euro-Knowledge explained in a statement that the awards seek to acknowledge and celebrate exemplary leaders who have made significant contributions in their specific fields and emerged as role models, tech giants, innovators, community and inspirational leaders.

“The Ceremony will begin with a tour of the House of Lords, then a Forum on Trade, Investment and governance, to be followed by a networking reception that will usher the participants to dinner with entertainment during the presentation of the awards.”