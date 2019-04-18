Agbonayinma Steps Down As Pension Probe Committee Chairman

The Chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating allegations of violations of the National Pensions Commission Act has stepped down.

In an unexpected turn of events, Mr Johnson Agbonayinma from Edo State announced his decision to step down at the resumed sitting of the investigative panel on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The lawmaker explained that he decided to step down as the committee chairman because of alleged internal and external interference in the affairs of the panel.

He accused another member of the panel, Mr Wole Oke (Osun State), of taking deliberate actions to derail the work of the committee.

Mr Oke, however, denied the allegations, saying he only advised the chairman to honourably step down in view of a media report.

According to the lawmaker, his colleague’s daughter was sacked by the pension commission over the presentation of fake credentials.

But Agbonayimna believed that his daughter was an adult and should be held responsible for her actions.

He, therefore, handed over to his deputy who is expected to continue the investigation.