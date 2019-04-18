Court Grants Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia N10m Bail

A Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has granted bail to Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia in the sum of N10m with one surety in like sum.

The surety must have a landed property in Lagos and the surety must also not be below grade level 16 in the Federal or State Civil Service.

Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia is to deposit her passport with the Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR) of the court on/or before 6pm today and the DCR should make himself available to receive same.

READ ALSO: CCT Commences Judgement For Onnoghen’s Trial

The defendant shall, however, endeavor to fulfill the conditions within 10days or the bail will be revoked.

Following the Easter Holidays, Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia will be released to her lead counsel, Wale Akoni (SAN) today, pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions or the expiration of 10days whichever comes first.

For the second defendant, Godwin Obla, who was not present at the court, the judge made an Order for the Issuance of Summons compelling him to appear before the court on May 15, 2019, for the purpose of the trial.

Proceedings were then adjourned to May 15, for trial.