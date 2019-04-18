Nasarawa Attack: Army Vows To Track Down Perpetrators

The Nigerian Army has vowed to arrest perpetrators of Sunday’s attack on Numa Kochu village in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

In its Operation Whirl Stroke covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, troops have been directed to work with other security agencies in the state.

Addressing journalists in Lafia, Commander of the Operation, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, renewed the military’s commitment in restoring peace.

“We don’t really have troops there at Akwanga as we speak but there are other security forces on the ground there.

“What we have done is to be collaborating with them. I have directed my troops to move to Akwanga and join other security forces to track down the perpetrators of this crisis, let us apprehend them so that justice can be done,” he stated.

According to him, the military has carried out nine major successful operations Obi, Doma, Toto and Awe local government areas of the state.

Yekini explained that 37 assorted weapons including a clarion 5.56 Israeli commando assault rifle, 389 ammunition, 1 grenade and local charms were recovered from the attackers during the operation.

While noting that a number of persons were killed, he, however, stated that 11 persons were arrested and others at large.

Although the Commander didn’t disclose the number of dead persons, he vowed to trail those bandits said to be on the run.

Meanwhile, the local vigilantes have arrested three persons in connection with the recent attack.

An elder from the area who craved anonymity told Channels Television via telephone said the persons attacked the village shooting sporadically in air, and when chased by the locals they ran into the forest and hid their weapons.

He added that upon their arrest, they were to the police station in Akwanga.

“I got a call from the community after the incident when I got there. The persons were already arrested by the people of the community. They told me they came and were shooting guns.

“Immediately they saw the people they started running to the bush. The people pursued them and caught them there. Now we are trying to see if we can go into the bush to get their guns.

“They are three in numbers and they are not Fulanis, they are our brothers. Their names are Blani Zaman Gbugar, Garba Musa Amos and Ridan Labari,” he stated.