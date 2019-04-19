Army Kills Seven Suspected Bandits, Lose Soldier In Zamfara

Troops have killed seven suspected armed bandits in Aljumana Fulani and Ketere villages in Zamfara State.

A statement by the acting Information Officer of Operation Sharan Daji (OPSD), Major Clement Abiade, revealed that the success was recorded by own troops and those deployed in Operation Harbin Kunama III of the Nigerian Army.

Major Abiade added that the troops killed the criminals in a fierce encounter that ensued while on clearance operation in the area on Thursday.

He said the operation was successfully carried out in conjunction with the Nigerian Army Deep Blue Special Forces, the Nigerian Air Force Component, and local vigilantes.

He noted, however, that one soldier was killed while six others and a vigilante member sustained various degrees of injuries during the operation.

The OPSD spokesman disclosed that the bandits were armed with sophisticated automatic weapons but conquered by the superior firepower of the troops.

He noted that some of the bandits fled with gunshot wounds, abandoning their camp and logistics which were destroyed by the troops.

Major Abiade said troops also arrested three suspected informants who furtively provide information to armed bandits during a separate sting operation at Kara market in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

They recovered 934 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, one AK 47 rifle, one steel chain used by bandits to restrain kidnapped victims, and seven motorcycles.