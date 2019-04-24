AFCON U17: Guinea Reach Finals After Beating Nigeria 10-9 On Penalties

Guinea has qualified for the final of the CAF u-17 Africa cup of nations.

The junior Syli national edged out the golden eaglets of Nigeria 10-9 on penalties after the game had ended goalless at full time.

Mohamed Soumah scored for Guinea in the sudden death but Ogaga Oduko missed for Nigeria to send the Guineans to their first ever final.

Both Nigeria and Guinea have already booked their tickets to the FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil later this year.