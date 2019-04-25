Buhari To Commission Projects In Borno, Proceed To UK On Private Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit, after commissioning some projects in Maiduguri the Borno state capital.

This was disclosed in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

Buhari’s proposed trip to the UK is coming a day after the President commissioned a number of projects executed by the Lagos State Government.

READ ALSO: Buhari Inaugurates Digitalised Ayinke House, Other Projects

Adesina in his communique stated that further to President Buhari’s visit to Lagos on Wednesday, he is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday.

“He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare, and roads,” Adesina said.

He further informed that at the end of the President’s visit to Maiduguri, he will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit.

“He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019” Adesina stressed.