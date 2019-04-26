National Security: Nigerians Have Never Lived In Such A Great Fear – Secondus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has lamented the level of insecurity in the country, insisting that the criminalities witnessed has led to people living in great fear for their lives.

He stated at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, that more needs to be done in addressing the security situation in the country.

“There is no evidence of the presence of government in this country as crimes of all kinds are committed all over the country and Nigerians have never lived in such a great fear and trembling for their lives.

“From Kaduna to Zamfara, Benue to Taraba, Plateau, Lagos to Enugu etc., bloodletting is continuing unabated, even the President’s home state of Katsina has lost about eight local government areas to bandits, not to talk of the North East.”

The PDP chairman also spoke about the killing of a British aid worker and a Nigerian in Kajuru, Kaduna state a week ago.

“Just last week a female foreign humanitarian worker, Faye Mooney, a Briton was brutally shot dead in Kajuru, Kaduna state. The situation has deteriorated to the extent that this country can no longer protect the lives of international aid workers who are here to help us clear our mess.”

Mr Secondus urged Nigerian leaders to address the security situation and not wait until the challenges become uncontrollable.

Brief remarks on some vital issues relating to the state of our nation.

