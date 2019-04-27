11-Time Champion Nadal Beaten By Thiem In Barcelona Semis

Dominic Thiem stunned Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday at the Barcelona Open to knock the Spaniard out in the semi-finals of his home event.

Thiem, beaten by Nadal in last year’s French Open final as well as 2017 final in Barcelona, will play on Sunday against Daniil Medvedev for the title. The Russian beat two-time champion Kei Nishikori 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in their semi-final.

Nadal’s defeat comes just a week after he was eliminated in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters where he is also an 11-time champion.

