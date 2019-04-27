Multiple Injured In US Synagogue Shooting

A man opened fire at a synagogue in California, injuring multiple people, police said Saturday after they arrested him.

“A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue,” tweeted San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore.

“@SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation.”

Local news outlet KGTV reported at least four victims have been transported.

It added that the synagogue was hosting its Passover Holiday Celebration, which was scheduled to begin at 11:00 am.

The shooting comes exactly six months after a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.

AFP