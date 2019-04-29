Lagos Adds 740,146 Jobs In 12 Months

A total of 740, 146 jobs were added in Lagos State between July 2017 and June 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.

The agency made the disclosure in a report released recently after a survey it conducted, noting that the number of job creation recorded in Lagos was the highest in the country.

According to the report, only nine states were able to reduce unemployment and underemployment rates between the third quarter of 2017 and the corresponding quarter in 2018.

They include Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Imo, Kaduna, Kogi, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ondo and Rivers, while six states also recorded the highest gains in net full-time employment between Q3 2017 and Q2 2018.

The states are Lagos which added a total of 740,146 net full-time jobs, Rivers (235,438), Imo (197,147), Ondo (142,514), Enugu (122,333), and Kaduna (118,929).

According to the NBS, people often move from state to state seeking job opportunities.

It said this could create a false impression of the status of states at a particular time by reducing the unemployment figures in some states and increasing it in other states.

The report read, “States with a higher propensity for women to be housewives or stay home husbands or that have negative attitudes to working tend to have lower unemployment rates, as they are not considered part of the labour force in the first place.

“These states tend to have a higher proportion of their economically active population outside the labour force, thereby reducing the number looking for work and hence the number that can be unemployed.”

Out of the five states with the highest unemployed population, Lagos also recorded the lowest rate of 14.6% during the period under reference.