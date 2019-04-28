Police Arrest Four With Freezer Loaded With Indian Hemp In Ogun

The Ogun state police command says it has arrested four suspects with a deep freezer loaded with substance suspected to be Indianhemp at Iperin area of the Agbara industrial park area of the state.

According to the Police Public Relation Officer,Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested during a raid on black spots by officers of the just-launched operation Puff Adder.

“The raiding of black spots across the state is in furtherance of a total clampdown on hoodlums perpetrating violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, and the likes,” he said

“In line with this, a special operation outfit code named “OPERATION PUFF ADDER ” was recently launched by the Commissioner of Police CP Bashir Makama in compliance with the directive of Inspector general of police. ”

“The 4 suspects namely Opeyemi Wahab f’ 22yrs, Kabirat Ahmed f’ 21yrs, Yusuf Rasaki m’ 20yrs and Saheed Mustapha m’ 32yrs were all arrested at Iperin black spots in Agbara area on Saturday 27th April 2019 during the raiding of the area by team of policemen led by the DPO SP Adegbite Omotayo”

“The suspects were caught with the deep freezer which they pretended to be using for sales of soft drinks, but when it was opened, behold, it was loaded with weeds suspected to be marijuana hence they were promptly apprehended. ”

According to the police spokesman, the suspects have confessed to the crime they are being held

“On interrogation, they confessed been the major distributor of the substance in Agbara area and that they always use the freezer to distribute it around so as to deceive the security agents and prevent them from arrest. ”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also warned that sales of illicit drugs which is a catalyst for crime commission will not be tolerated in the state any longer.