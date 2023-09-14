Police Intercept 7,500 Live Cartridges, N600m Indian Hemp In Kebbi

Police authorities in Kebbi State have intercepted two vehicles conveying 7,500 live cartridges and parcels of Indian Hemp worth over N600 million.

One of the trucks was coming from Ghana through Togo and Benin Republic to Nigeria, while the second vehicle took off from Benin Republic to Nigeria, beating different checkpoints.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nafiu Abubakar, said this while briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, describing the arrest as huge.

He said that on September 10 at about 7:30 pm, a team of police border patrol team attached to Saransa-Maje road, Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi, intercepted a container truck registered: Lagos, IT 21520 LA conveying 4,927 parcels of suspected Indian hemp.

The police spokesman said that the substance was valued at over N300 million, adding that three suspects, Emmanuel Chukwuma from Abia, Kanta Bisa from Ghana, and Shola Adeyemi from Ondo State were arrested while others escaped.

“The same dedicated, courageous, and very hard-working team of police border patrol intercepted another container truck with registration number: IT 21608 LA conveying 7,500 live cartridges and 4,106 parcels of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp.

“The substance is valued at over N300 million and one AbdurRasaq Agbola of Iyana Ajiya area in Ibadan, Oyo State was arrested,” he stated.