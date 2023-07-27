Two Killed As NDLEA Officers Raid Lagos Community

Two persons have been allegedly been killed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Idi-Oro Area of Mushin in Lagos State.

A reliable source told Channels Television that operative of the agency, in a commando style storm Idi Oro area on Wednesday night with intention to raid the drug den in the community.

The source said that the operation, which lasted hours, left the officers shooting sporadically in a bid to achieve their objective of nipping their target.

The NDLEA officers later left the community with bags of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp.

The source said while the NDLEA officers were challenged by some boys in the area, stray bullets from the operatives of the anti-narcotics agency hit at least two persons in the community while some were said to be injured.

A source within the agency confirmed to our correspondent that over 250 wraps of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, three suspects and a vehicle suspected to be of a drug kingpin were intercepted at the scene.

Efforts to get the comments of NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, proved abortive as calls to his line were unanswered.