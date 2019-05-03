MTN Appoints Emir Of Kano As Non-Executive Director

Nigeria’s telecoms giant, MTN has appointed a former Central Bank governor and current Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi as a Non-Executive Director effective July 1, 2019.

The appointment of the Emir is part of a board room shake-up at Africa’s biggest wireless carrier, which will also see the on-boarding of South Africa’s former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as a new group chairman.

In Nigeria, the appointment of the vocal former CBN chief Sanusi comes as MTN prepares to list its local unit on the Nigerian stock exchange, a condition of the settlement of a $1 bn regulatory action three years ago.

MTN also announced a separate board of prominent people to advise on broader African issues, which will be headed by former South African president Thabo Mbeki and includes John Kufuor, a former president of Ghana.