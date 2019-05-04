N169.74bn Road Projects To Be Completed In Four Years, Says FG

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the award of N169.74 billion contracts for the construction and rehabilitation of 10 roads across the country.

The Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, stated that the projects would enhance the Federal Government’s objective of improving transportation infrastructure and restoring the nation’s road network.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the government explained that this was in line with its implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The approval, which was sequel to a memorandum presented to the Council by the minister on Thursday, covers the rehabilitation of the Umuahia (Ikwuano)-Ikot Ekpene Road, Umuahia, Umudike in Abia State, and the rehabilitation of Calabar-Oban-Ekang Road (Section1) in Cross River State.

It also consists of the construction of Yola-Fufore-Gurin Road in Adamawa State, rehabilitation of Ado-Ekiti –Igede-Aramoko-Itawure Road in Ekiti State, and the rehabilitation of Funtua-Dandume-Kaduna State Border Road in Katsina State.

Others, according to the memorandum, are the rehabilitation of Makurdi-Gboko-Katsina-Ala Road (Yandev-Katsina-Ala Section) in Benue State, and rehabilitation of Old Enugu-Onitsha Road (Opi Junction-Ukehe-Okpatu-Aboh Udi-Oji to Anambra Border.

The rest are the rehabilitation and dualisation of the 74KM (Approximately) Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road in Abia/Akwa Ibom States, construction of 4-kilometre Township Road in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State, and rehabilitation of Billiri-Filiya-Taraba State Border Road in Gombe State.

The tweets revealed that the Umuahia (Ikwuano)-Ikot Ekpene Road was awarded to Messrs Hartland Nigeria Limited/ Raycon & Company Nigeria Limited in the sum of N13,296,283,958.68, with a completion date of 48 months, and the rehabilitation of Calabar-Oban-Ekang Road (Section1) in Cross River State was awarded to Messrs Setraco Nigeria Limited in the sum of N27,781,851,866.55 with a completion date of 24 months.

The construction of Yola-Furore-Gurin Road (approximately 56KM) was awarded to Messrs Wiz China Worldwide Engineering Limited in the sum of N13,643,670,884.81 with a completion date of 12 months.

The rehabilitation of Ado-Ekiti–Igede-Aramoko-Itawure Road in Ekiti State (35KM approximately), according to the memorandum, was awarded to Messrs Deux Projects Limited/Hitech Construction Company Limited at N14,838,220,269.00 with a completion period of 30 months, while the rehabilitation of Funtua-Dandume-Kaduna State Border Road in Katsina State was awarded to Messrs Rabash Enterprises Nigeria Limited/Afdin Construction Limited in the sum of N9,887,040,586.50 with a completion period of 24 months.

The memorandum further revealed that Messrs Rockbridge Construction Limited would rehabilitate the 43 Km (approximately) Makurdi-Gboko-Katsina-Ala Road (Yandev-Katsina-Ala Section) in 24 months at the cost of N11,892,018,600.00, while Messrs Arab Contractors O.A.O Nigeria Limited would rehabilitate Old Enugu-Onitsha Road (Opi Junction-Ukehe-Okpatu-Aboh Udi-Oji to Anambra Border) (Approximately 90Km) in 24 months at the cost of N31,946,055,289.93.

Messrs CGGC Global Project would rehabilitate and dualise the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road in 24 months at the cost of N30,649,735,111.38, and the construction of a 4-kilometre Township Road in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State by Messrs Birak Engineering & Construction Company Limited in the sum of N1,755,086,798.85 would be completed in 12 months.

The rehabilitation of Billiri-Filiya-Taraba State Border Road by Messrs Triacta Nigeria Limited is also to be completed within 24 months in the sum of N14,048,396,236.88.

Mr Fashola explained that his ministry has decided to initiate the new road reconstruction and rehabilitation projects in some states of the Federation to open up settlements, provide access for the evacuation of goods and services, as well as improve the socio-economic lives of the people within the stretch of the different communities in the project areas.

He attributed this to the realisation of the government’s objectives of restoring growth and investing in the people.

The minister said the 50KM Umuahia (Ikwuano)-Ikot-Ekpene Road would create between 180 to 200 jobs with 90 per cent of the jobs for Nigerians and 10 per cent for expatriates.

According to him, while the rehabilitation of the approximately 60 Km Calabar-Oban-Ekang Road (Section1) in Cross River State would generate between 400 and 500 jobs with 40 per cent of the jobs for Senior Nigerians and 100 per cent for intermediate workers, the construction of Yola-Furore-Gurin Road in Adamawa State would provide no less than 300 jobs with 90 per cent reserved for Nigerians and 10 per cent for expatriates.

Fashola added that 200-250 workers would be employed in the rehabilitation of Ado-Ekiti –Igede-Aramoko-Itawure Road in Ekiti State with 90 per cent of the jobs to be handled by Nigerians and 10 per cent by expatriates, while the rehabilitation of Funtua-Dandume-Kaduna State Border Road in Katsina State would generate 200 jobs with 80 per cent for Nigerians and 20 per cent for expatriates.

In the rehabilitation of Makurdi-Gboko-Katsina-Ala Road (Yandev-Katsina-Ala Section)in Benue State, he said 100 workers would be employed with 90 per cent of them Nigerians and 10 per cent expatriates.

While 400-500 workers will be employed in the rehabilitation of Old Enugu-Onitsha Road (Opi Junction-Ukehe-Okpatu-Aboh Udi-Oji to Anambra Border) with Nigerians constituting 90 per cent while expatriates will make up the remaining 10 per cent of the workforce, according to the minister, the rehabilitation and dualisation of Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road in Abia/Akwa Ibom States will generate 200 jobs with Nigerians taking 80 per cent of the jobs and expatriates take 10 per cent.

Similarly, he said 200 workers would be employed in the construction of the 4-kilometre Township Road in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State with 10 per cent of the jobs to be done by expatriates and 90 per cent by Nigerians.

He added that the rehabilitation of Billiri-Filiya-Taraba State Border Road in Gombe State would generate 300 jobs with 90 per cent for Nigerians and expatriates making up the remaining 10 per cent of the workforce.

Highlighting the scope of works to be covered in each of the projects, Fashola gave extensive details of the procurement processes which he said began under the 2018 Appropriation with newspaper advertisements in July 2018.

He said this culminated in the certification and issuance of a Due Process Certificate of “ No Objection” for each of the 10 Projects by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).