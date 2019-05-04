Police Arrest Fleeing Suspect Accused Of Killing Co-Worker In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a domestic accused of killing his co-worker in Magodo area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said, “On 05/04/2019 the Command received a complaint from one Bola Ikupoluyi ‘M’ of house No. 16, Tunde Obitayo street, Magodo phase 2, Lagos, that on 04/04/2019, at about 1900hrs, one Monday Odey ‘m’ hit one Abdullahi Yinusa ‘m’ with a shovel on the head and face which led to his death.

“That the suspect absconded to an unknown destination immediately after committing the offence. Both the suspect and the deceased person were security guards working at the residence of the complainant.”

According to the command’s spokesman, an investigation revealed that the suspect has been accused of stealing valuable items belonging to the complainant such as clothes and bicycles, among others.

He explained that Yinusa had confronted the suspect over his alleged incessant stealing habit but Odey picked offence and threatened to kill Yinusa for challenging him.

The complainant, being their employer, was said to have responded by sacking the suspect and ordered him to vacate the premises immediately.

Angered by his sack, the suspect reportedly returned to the house the same day in the evening under the guise of taking his personal belongings from the house.

He was alleged to have gained access to the premises and murdered Yinusa after which he dumped his body at a canal behind their master’s house and absconded.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti to ensure that no stone was left unturned in tracking the location of the fugitive suspect and bringing him to face the full wrath of the law.

Elkana said following a thorough and painstaking investigation by Homicide detectives from the State CID, the suspect was traced to Iwo in Osun State and apprehended on Thursday.

He added that the suspect confessed to committing the crime and would be charged to court for murder.