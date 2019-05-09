BREAKING: Jigawa State House Of Assembly Impeaches Speaker

The Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly, Isah Idris, has been impeached.

The Speaker was impeached on Thursday in what appears to be an emergency seating with 20 out of 30 lawmakers present.

The House, after the impeachment unanimously voted Idris Garba Kareka as the newly elected speaker of the House.

The new Speaker, Idris Garba, was impeached as the speaker of the House in 2017 in a similar process.

The impeachment of the Speaker comes a few days after the mace was destroyed by the lawmakers who got into a fight over leadership.

The House was on Tuesday thrown into a rowdy session following a motion moved on the amendment of the standing rule of the state assembly.

A member representing Yankwashi constituency, Alkasim Karkarna, was reported to have hit the mace which resulted in its destruction.