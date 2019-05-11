WAFU Cup: Falcons Beat Niger 15-0 To Reach Semi-Finals

Nigeria’s Super Falcons recorded a 15-0 victory against cross-border neighbours, Niger Republic at the group stage of the 2019 WAFU Women’s Cup of Nations in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The victory secured a spot at the semi-finals of the sub-regional tournament for the nine-time African champions.

The Nigerian team had hit nine past Niger by half time, putting Thomas Dennerby’s Falcons in cruise control.

The second half saw the team slow down on the goal-scoring, after hitting six to increase the tally to 15 goals.

The Nigerian women football team will face Mali in their last group game on Monday, May 13, 2019.