Dennerby Names Provisional Falcons Squad For Women’s World Cup

Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby named a squad of 27 players for a final training camp in Austria ahead of next month’s women’s World Cup in France.

The bulk of the group is from the team who won a record 11th African women’s championship in Ghana last year.

Three-time African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala from Barcelona who is set to feature in this weekend’s Champions League final as well as France-based striker Desire Oparanozie is in the squad.

The team will leave Abuja for Austria on May 20 for the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf – the same facility where their male counterparts, the Super Eagles, had their final base before the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

READ ALSO: Champions League Glory Would Transform Tottenham – Pochettino

The Super Falcons will leave Austria on June 4 directly for Reims, where they open their World Cup campaign against Norway four days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels), Alaba Jonathan (Bayelsa Queens), Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels), Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo/SWE), Ngozi Ebere (Arna Bjornar/NOR), Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang/CHN), Josephine Chukwunonye (Kungsbacka/SWE), Faith Michael (Pitea/SWE), Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo)

Midfielders: Cecilia Nku (Ferencvaros/HUN), Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand/SWE), Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskiltuna United/SWE), Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rivers Angels), Ogonna Chukwudi (Djurgardens/SWE), Halimatu Ayinde (Eskiltuna United/SWE), Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Desire Oparanozie (Guingamp/FRA), Anam Imo (Malmo/SWE), Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona/ESP), Chinaza Uchendu (Braga/POR); Uchenna Kanu (Southeastern University, USA), Rasheedat Ajibade (Alvadsnes/NOR), Francisca Ordega (Shanghai W. FC/CHN), Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton/ENG), Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels)

AFP