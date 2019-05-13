You Can Request To Search A Policeman Before He Searches You – Frank Mba

Channels Television  
Updated May 13, 2019

 

Police spokesman, Frank Mba has said that Nigerians have the right to search policemen in certain situations when the officers are about to carry out inspections.

Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer made this disclosure in a statement on Monday.

Mba said in a bit to allay fears, a person can politely request to search an officer before he or she is being searched.

READ ALSO: Police Arrests 157 Kidnappers, 218 Armed Robbery Suspects Within One Month – IGP

According to Mba’s statement, individuals also have the right to demand to know the reason for their arrest whenever an arrest is about to be made.

Below are tweets of the Force spokesman’s statement titled “(Part 2) Tips For Safe And Cordial Conduct During An Arrest”.



More on Local

Police Appoint New Head Of Complaint Unit

May 29: Buhari’s Inauguration Will Be Low-Key, Says Lai Mohammed

Zainab Returns From Saudi Arabia After Over Four Months In Detention

Court Strikes Out Suit Seeking Order For EFCC To Investigate Oshiomhole

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV