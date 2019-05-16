Senate Passes Bill Recognising June 12 As Democracy Day

The Senate on Thursday passed the Public Holiday Act Amendment Bill to recognise June 12 as the new Democracy Day.

The bill was passed almost one year after President Muhammadu Buhari announced that the date would replace May 29 for Nigerians to commemorate the return to the civilian government.

While some members of the National Assembly had criticised the President that Democracy Day cannot be changed by just a declaration, others commended his decision.

President Buhari’s declaration was later approved in the Senate by an act of parliament after the lawmakers considered the bill seeking to amend the Public Holiday Act on Thursday.

The bill, which is in concurrence with that of the House of Representatives, will now be forwarded to the President for assent.

More to follow…