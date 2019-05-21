Kogi Governor Signs Health Insurance Bill, Six Others Into Law

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has signed the Health Insurance Agency Bill into law.

The governor also signed into law the Youth Development Commission Bill and six other bills for the benefit of the state.

Speaking shortly after signing of the bills at the Government House in Lokoja, the governor said some of the bills are from the executive while others are from members of the assembly.

He noted that the bills will improve the revenue generation and quality health care delivery at the grassroots, pledging to deliver on his campaign promises.

At a press conference held on Monday, the Executive Director of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (KSPHCDA), Dr Abubakar Yakubu, said the re-enacted state primary healthcare law will revolutionise the health sector in the state.

The signing of these bills will make it a total of forty (40) bills that have been passed and assented to by the State House of Assembly.