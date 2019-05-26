‘Technical Problem’ Led To Forcados Trunk-Line Explosion, Delta Government

The Delta State Government has said that the recent fire incident at the Forcados trunk-line was caused by a technical problem, as per preliminary reports.

According to Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, who spoke to journalists after a stakeholder meeting with protesting host communities and a delegation from Chevron Nigeria Ltd on Saturday, confirmed that the blast had casualties.

“Preliminary reports have it that it was a technical problem that led to the explosion.

“There were indeed casualties.”

He assured both parties that there is no cause for alarm and the government is looking into the incident.

“The requisite offices from the government are looking into it. For now, major work has been suspended on the trunk line to allow for proper investigations.”