Nigeria Lose To USA 2-0 In FIFA U-20 Tourney

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles failed to repeat the win in their opening game against Qatar, by losing 2-0 to the USA at the second group stage game in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Forward Sebastian Soto struck twice at both half’s for the USA, securing their first victory.

The USA proved a hard nut to crack throughout the encounter for the flying Eagles with several saves; substitute Aniekeme Okon’s ferocious full volley at the top of the area was saved by Brady Scott.

That was followed by forward Maxell Effiom’s stinger from outside the right corner of the box which clipped the crossbar a minute later.

In the end the USA came out victorious, recording their first victory in the tournament, after losing 2-1 to Ukraine in their Group D opener.

Nigeria who won their opener against Qatar emphatically, will take on Ukraine in their final group game on Thursday, while the USA will play Qatar for a decider on who advances to the knockout stages.