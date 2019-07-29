Hajj: Pilgrims Protest Against Alleged Neglect

Scores of hajj pilgrims have protested against their alleged abandonment by relevant authorities.

They staged the protest on Monday at the Hajj Camp of the Ilorin International Airport in the Kwara State capital.

The pilgrims who are from Ondo and Ekiti states accused an airline of not having a definite time to airlift them to Saudi Arabia.

They claimed that they have been sleeping in the open and cheated by food sellers in the camp through exorbitant fees.

The protesters said two pilgrims fainted and called on the Federal Government to come to their aid.

See photos below: