Hajj: Pilgrims Protest Against Alleged Neglect

Channels Television  
Updated July 29, 2019

Pilgrims Protest Against Alleged Neglect

 

 

Scores of hajj pilgrims have protested against their alleged abandonment by relevant authorities.

They staged the protest on Monday at the Hajj Camp of the Ilorin International Airport in the Kwara State capital.

[READ ALSO] Borno Funeral: Nigerian Govt Sends ‘Air Patrols’ After Attackers

The pilgrims who are from Ondo and Ekiti states accused an airline of not having a definite time to airlift them to Saudi Arabia.

They claimed that they have been sleeping in the open and cheated by food sellers in the camp through exorbitant fees.

The protesters said two pilgrims fainted and called on the Federal Government to come to their aid.

See photos below:



More on In Pictures

2019 Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Forum

Lawmakers Flee As Snake Falls From Roof Of Ondo Assembly During Plenary

PHOTOS: Channels TV Holds Service Of Songs In Honour Of Precious Owolabi

PHOTOS: Buhari Swears-In Tanko Muhammad As New CJN

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV





Advertisement