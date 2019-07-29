Police Rescue Seven Kidnapped Victims, Arrest One Suspect In Ogun

The Police in Ogun said it has rescued seven people abducted by gunmen along the Ajebo axis of the Lagos/ Ibadan expressway, during aerial surveillance and tactical deployment of men.

According to the commissioner of police, Ogun state command, Bashir Makama, one of the suspects was arrested during a raid conducted around the area in connection with the kidnap of the victims.

“The last two was really not reported but by the time the onslaught started, we were able to rescue them and as such the seven of them were rescued on the 26th, so it was a 3-day intensive search we conducted in that bush and in the process, one of the suspected kidnappers was arrested.”

The police boss, however, said that the victims have been released and reunited with their families as one of them sustained gunshot injuries from their abductors.

“Some of them were thoroughly beaten so we had to take them for medical attention. Another one was shot in the leg, and they have all reunited with their families.”