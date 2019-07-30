Senate President Announces Leadership Of 69 Committees

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has announced the leadership of 69 committees for the Senate.

Senator Lawan made the announcement on Tuesday during plenary.

This comes after the confirmation of 43 ministerial nominees sent in by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

The screening of the ministerial nominees came to a conclusion after a week-long process.

LIST OF STANDING COMMITTEES OF THE 9TH SENATE