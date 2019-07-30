Senate President Announces Leadership Of 69 Committees
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has announced the leadership of 69 committees for the Senate.
Senator Lawan made the announcement on Tuesday during plenary.
This comes after the confirmation of 43 ministerial nominees sent in by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.
The screening of the ministerial nominees came to a conclusion after a week-long process.
LIST OF STANDING COMMITTEES OF THE 9TH SENATE
|S/NO
|COMMITTEES
|CHAIRMAN
|VICE CHAIRMAN
|1
|Agriculture and Rural Development
|Sen. Abdullahi Adamu
|Sen. Bima Mohd Enagi
|2
|Airforce
|Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah
|Sen. Ama Micheal Nnachi
|3
|Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes
|Sen. Suleiman Abdu Kwari
|Sen. Aliyu Wamako
|4
|Appropriations
|Sen, Ibrahim Barau Jibrin
|Sen, Stella Adaeze Oduah
|5
|Army
|Sen. Mohd Ali Ndume
|Sen. Abba Moro
|6
|Avation
|Sen. Dino Melaye
|Sen. Bala Na’Allah
|7
|Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions
|Sen. Uba Sani
|Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu
|8
|Capital Market
|Sen, Ibikunle Amosun
|Sen, Binos Dauda Yero
|9
|Communications
|Sen. Oluremi Tinubu
|Sen. Ibrahim Bomoi
|10
|Cooperation and Integration In Africa/NEPAD
|Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani
|Sen. Yusu Abubakar Yusuf
|11
|Culture and Tourism
|Sen. Rochas Okorocha
|Sen. Ignatius Longjan
|12
|Customs, Excise and tariﬀ
|Sen. Francis Alimekhena
|Sen. Francis Fadahunsi
|13
|Defence
|Sen. Aliyu Wamako
|Sen. Istifanus Gyang
|14
|Diaspora and NGO
|Sen. Ajibola Basiru
|Sen. Yahaya Ibrahim Oloriegbe
|15
|Downstream Petroleum
|Sen. Sabo Mohd Nakudu
|Sen. Phillip Tenimu Aduda
|16
|Drugs and Narcotics
|Sen. Ezekiel Ayuba Dimka
|Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani
|17
|Ecology and Climate Change
|Sen. Hassan Mohd Gusau
|Sen. Olubumi Adetumbi
|18
|Education ( Basic and Secondary)
|Sen. Ibrahim Geidam
|Sen. Etim Eyekenyi
|19
|Employment, labour and productivity
|Sen. Benjamin Nwajumogu
|Sen. Kabir Barkiya
|20
|Environment
|Sen. Ike Ekweremadu
|Sen.Ibrahim Hadeija
|21
|Establishment and Public Service
|Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau
|Sen. Barinada Mpigi
|22
|Ethics, privileges and Public Petitions
|Sen. Patrick Akinyelure
|Sen. Ahmad Baba Kaita
|23
|FCT
|Sen. Abubakar Kyari
|Sen. Tolu Odebiyi
|24
|Federal Character and Inter- governmental Aﬀairs
|Sen. Danjuma La’ah
|Sen. Lawal Yahaya Gumo
|25
|FERMA
|Sen. Henry Bassey
|Sen. Kabi Barkiya
|26
|Finance
|Sen. Adeola Olamilekan
|Sen. Isah Jibrin
