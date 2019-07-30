Senate President Announces Leadership Of 69 Committees

Updated July 30, 2019
A file photo of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

 

 

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has announced the leadership of 69 committees for the Senate.

Senator Lawan made the announcement on Tuesday during plenary.

This comes after the confirmation of 43 ministerial nominees sent in by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

The screening of the ministerial nominees came to a conclusion after a week-long process.

LIST OF STANDING COMMITTEES OF THE 9TH SENATE

S/NOCOMMITTEESCHAIRMANVICE CHAIRMAN
1Agriculture and Rural DevelopmentSen. Abdullahi AdamuSen. Bima Mohd Enagi
2AirforceSen. Bala Ibn Na’AllahSen. Ama Micheal Nnachi
3Anti-corruption and Financial CrimesSen. Suleiman Abdu KwariSen. Aliyu Wamako
4AppropriationsSen, Ibrahim Barau JibrinSen, Stella Adaeze Oduah
5ArmySen. Mohd Ali NdumeSen. Abba Moro
6AvationSen. Dino MelayeSen. Bala Na’Allah
7Banking, Insurance and other Financial InstitutionsSen. Uba SaniSen. Orji Uzor Kalu
8Capital MarketSen, Ibikunle AmosunSen, Binos Dauda Yero
9CommunicationsSen. Oluremi TinubuSen. Ibrahim Bomoi
10Cooperation and Integration In Africa/NEPADSen. Chimaroke NnamaniSen. Yusu Abubakar Yusuf
11Culture and TourismSen. Rochas OkorochaSen. Ignatius Longjan
12Customs, Excise and tariﬀSen. Francis AlimekhenaSen. Francis Fadahunsi
13DefenceSen. Aliyu WamakoSen. Istifanus Gyang
14Diaspora and NGOSen. Ajibola BasiruSen. Yahaya Ibrahim Oloriegbe
15Downstream PetroleumSen. Sabo Mohd NakuduSen. Phillip Tenimu Aduda
16Drugs and NarcoticsSen. Ezekiel Ayuba DimkaSen. Chimaroke Nnamani
17Ecology and Climate ChangeSen. Hassan Mohd GusauSen. Olubumi Adetumbi
18Education ( Basic and Secondary)Sen. Ibrahim GeidamSen. Etim Eyekenyi
19Employment, labour and productivitySen. Benjamin NwajumoguSen. Kabir Barkiya
20EnvironmentSen. Ike EkweremaduSen.Ibrahim Hadeija
21Establishment and Public ServiceSen. Ibrahim ShekarauSen. Barinada Mpigi
22Ethics, privileges and Public PetitionsSen. Patrick AkinyelureSen. Ahmad Baba Kaita
23FCTSen. Abubakar KyariSen. Tolu Odebiyi
24Federal Character and Inter- governmental AﬀairsSen. Danjuma La’ahSen. Lawal Yahaya Gumo
25FERMASen. Henry BasseySen. Kabi Barkiya
26FinanceSen. Adeola OlamilekanSen. Isah Jibrin


