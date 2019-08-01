Reverse Appointment Of Ambassador Zubairu Dada – Niger APC

The All Progressives Congress in Niger State is asking President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the nomination of Ambassador Zubairu Dada, the ministerial candidate from the state.

The party says failure to do so will attract massive defection of members ahead of the local government elections this month.

This was contained in the party’s resolution of the Expanded State Working Committee meeting at its secretariat in Minna, signed by the Publicity Secretary Idris Abini and made available to journalists.

It said it was disappointing that Governor Abubakar Bello did not consult the party but acted alone to favour a none member for ministerial appointment, alleging that Amb. Zubairu Dada was a People’s Democratic Party, PDP, member who campaigned against APC and its candidates in the last general elections.

The party observed with dismay that the ministerial designate and Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Sani Musa are from the same Paikoro local government, the same ward and polling unit, contravening the party’s constitution noted that the same scenario occurred in 2015 and was reversed.

According to the resolution of the meeting attended by all the 25 local government party chairmen and secretaries, the ministerial designate should be replaced with an APC member who worked to ensure party victory during its elections.

That urgent steps should be taken by President Muhammadu Buhari who is known for his sense of honesty, integrity and desire for justice to quickly remedy the situation and follow the earlier nomination of the party to forestall the threat of mass decamping from the APC in Niger State.

It appealed that “the injustice should be addressed, that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is not being fair to the party members by appointing opposition party PDP members into various appointments who dragged Mr President and even Mr Governor to various courts and tribunals challenging the seat they are occupying at present” it stated.