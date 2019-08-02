NAF Fighter Jets Kill Terrorists, Destroy Hideouts In Borno

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram terrorist hideout and killed some fighters at Alafa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibukunle Daramola, confirmed this in on Friday.

According to him, the success was recorded in line with the military’s efforts to wipe out the remnants of the insurgents from the North-east.

The NAF spokesman explained that the airstrike was conducted on Thursday following Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions that revealed the presence of the terrorists, along with their logistics supplies and equipment, in a group of structures within the settlement.

He added that the ATF dispatched two Alpha Jets to attack the location, scoring accurate hits in the target area, which led to the destruction of some of the structures and equipment as well as the killing of several terrorists.