Suspected Bandits Kill Two Soldiers, Civilians In Kaduna

Suspected armed bandits have killed two soldiers at Dogon Dawa village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Two civilians including a youth leader were also killed by the assailants during a siege that lasted several hours on Thursday.

The One Division of the Nigerian Army has yet to confirm the incident.

An indigene of Dogon Dawa, however, told Channels Television on Friday that the bandits attacked the soldiers during an ambush, and later shot at them with a rocket-propelled grenade.

Some others said to have been injured during the attack have been moved to a military hospital in the Kaduna state capital.

According to eyewitnesses, the bandits trailed and killed the youth leader and his friend at his farm in Kuduru village.

When the news got to the security operatives deployed to the area, the soldiers who were quickly moved to the village were said to have been ambushed by the suspects.

The assailants, according to sources, also abducted many people including travellers along the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road and Dogon Dawa between Wednesday and Thursday.

In the last three years, hundreds of people have been kidnapped and several others killed in Birnin Gwari, a community that has suffered banditry, armed robbery, and cattle rustling recently.