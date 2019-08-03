Offu’s Killing: Buhari Asks Religious Leaders To Pray For Peace, Security

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all religious leaders to pray for peace, healing, and security of the country.

He made the request in reaction to the murder of Reverend Father Paul Offu, said a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, the President expressed deep shock and dismay over the killing of Offu, the Priest of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka in Enugu State.

He, therefore, ordered a thorough manhunt for the killers and their immediate prosecution.

President Buhari directed the law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in their investigations and bring the perpetrators of the “horrific crime’’ to book.

“The entire nation is shaken by the horrible assassination of this priest. The administration will continue to guarantee the freedom of religion and protect places of worship as well as the lives of citizens wherever they live,” he was quoted as saying.

The President condoled with the Catholic Church; the government and people of Enugu State; as well as the family of the clergyman and members of the parish and all Christians.

He gave assurance that the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness” would be intensified as security of lives and property continues to top his priorities.