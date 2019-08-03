Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa

Another Nigerian has yet again been killed in South Africa, adding to the over 100 Nigerians who have been murdered in the country since 2016.

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa confirmed the latest incident in a statement sent to Channels Television on Saturday.

According to the statement, the victim is identified as one 43-year-old Benjamin Simeon and a native of Okposi in Ebonyi State in South-east Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Police Rescue Remaining Four Abducted ‘Pastors’

Mr Simeon was allegedly shot by yet to be unidentified gunmen in the early hours of Saturday in Johannesburg, a city in South Africa.

The spokesperson for the association, Mr Sunny-Wenike Douglas, explained that until his death, late Simeon was a Taxify driver.

The victim was said to have been killed almost immediately after dropping off his clients in a part of the city.

Douglas added that an investigating officer with the South Africa Police Service confirmed that a case of murder had been opened on the matter.

He vowed that his association would follow up with the case to ensure that the killers were arrested and brought to justice.

On June 12, a Nigerian insurance officer, Mrs Obianuju Ndubuisi-Chukwu, was murdered in South Africa while attending a conference there.

Her killing was followed shortly by the murder of a Nigerian teenager who was also shot dead in Johannesburg.

Read the full statement below:

NIGERIAN CITIZENS ASSOCIATION SOUTH AFRICA (NICASA)

DEATH NOTICE!!

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa received with sadness and regrettably announce the tragic death of a national Late Mr Benjamin Simeon, 43years old and a native of Okposi in Ebonyi State, who was allegedly shot by yet to be unidentified gunmen around the wee hours of today the 3/08/2019 at Verona and High Street in the south of Johannesburg.

Late Mr Benjamin Simeon until his death was a Taxify driver and survived by a pregnant wife, who also is from the same community with him and has two other children from the same wife.

At arrival at the deceased residence, the NICASA representative led by the PRO met with the inlaw of the deceased Mr Emeka Isaac, also from Okposi in Ebonyi State and other of his kinsmen from Ebonyi, friends and well-wishers.

It was learnt that the deceased transports workers who close late shifts at night, under a prearranged pick up plan and was just on one of such trips when he was shot twice almost immediately after dropping off his clients.

Mr Emeka Isaac who is married to the deceased’s sister said he had got a call at around 3:00am from an unknown office number which he didn’t pick, and thereafter a call from the wife of the deceased alerting him of her husband’s unanswered phone, which led to several calls been made.

Finally, someone who was earlier called by the police informed him of the deceased having some likely issues with the police, the phone number of the police was forwarded to him and he only got the sad news after calling the phone number of the police.

The remains of the deceased were taken by the paramedics that arrived the crime scene in company of the SAPS and has since been deposited at the Johannesburg mortuary after the deceased was confirmed dead.

The deceased’s vehicle and phone were recovered and handed over to Mr Emeka Isaac (the inlaw).

We got in contact with the detective in charge of the case who confirmed the case of murder was opened at the Moffatview SAPS and we have received the case number and direct contact of the investigating police officer.

We will furnish same to the appropriate authorities for further action.

We shall follow up with the case to ensure that the killers are arrested and justice is served.

We pray for God to grant the family, friends kinsmen comfort at this difficult time, and them the strength to bear the loss. while calling on all to remain vigilant in their dealings with one another.

Sunny-Wenike Douglas

PRO NICASA