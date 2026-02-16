Three South Africans Arraigned Over Alleged Killing Of 22-Year-Old Nigerian E-Hailing Driver

Three South Africans have been charged in court for allegedly killing a 22-year-old Nigerian e-hailing driver, Isaac Satlat, in Pretoria West.

The suspects – Dikeledi Tears Mphela (24), Goitsione Machidi (25), and McClaren Mushwana (30) – appeared before the Pretoria magistrates’ court on Monday.

Disclosing this in a statement on Monday, the South African National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the suspects were facing charges of premeditated murder and robbery.

READ ALSO: NiDCOM Condemns Killing Of Nigerian In South Africa, Demands Justice

The agency said the suspects abandoned their bail application, adding that the case has been adjourned to February 23 for further investigations.

“It is alleged that on 11 February 2026, the accused ordered e-hailing services using a mobile phone number that was not registered in their name,” Lumka Mahanjana, the NPA regional spokesperson for the Gauteng division, said in the statement.

“When the vehicle arrived, Mphela and an accomplice, who is still at large, got into the vehicle, while the other two accused followed in a separate car.

“Mphela and her accomplice allegedly forced the deceased to stop the vehicle, strangled him to death, and robbed him of his cell phone and vehicle, which was later recovered.

“The incident was captured by a camera installed in the vehicle, and the footage was circulated on social media,” Mahanjana said.

NPA’s spokesman further stated that investigations by the South African Police Service led to the arrest of Mphela on February 13, 2026.

“The other two accused were arrested on 15 February 2026. The matter was postponed to 23 February 2026 for further investigations.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) remains committed to working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of violent crimes are brought to justice,” Mahanjana added.

However, reports say the fourth suspect handed himself over to the police on Monday, and he is expected to face charges on Tuesday.

Footage from the car’s dashboard showed a female passenger attacking him as a male passenger in the back seat joined in the assault.

The victim was reportedly strangled from behind, after which the suspects then dumped his body in the back seat and took control of the vehicle.

Police later recovered the hijacked car with Satlat’s body inside.

FG Condemns Killing

The Federal Government, through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), condemned the killing of the 22-year-old Nigerian.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, demanded justice and arrest as well as prosecution of those involved.

She said the increasing rate of criminality and killings of Nigerians in South Africa was worrisome and calls for serious concern.

Noting that Nigeria and South Africa have come a long way as African brothers, the NiDCOM boss wondered why some people were committing heinous crimes against fellow Africans.

Dabiri-Erewa urged the South African authorities to ensure that justice is served for the murdered Nigerian driver and ensure the protection of the lives and property of non-indigenes in South Africa.