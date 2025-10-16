Nigerian Army To Discipline Soldier For Beating Driver To Death

The Nigerian Army has vowed to take disciplinary action against a soldier accused of causing the death of a commercial bus driver in Ondo State.

The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Ondo State, Major Njoka Irabor, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Akure on Thursday.

According to the Army spokesperson, the tragedy occurred on Sunday when the driver, who was travelling from Akure to Abuja, experienced a mechanical fault near a military checkpoint in Akunnu, a town in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The statement partly reads, “The incident occurred on Sunday, 13 October 2025, when the late commercial bus driver, who was heading to Abuja from Akure, had mechanical issues with his vehicle close to the military checkpoint at Akunnu in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“Unfortunately, passengers in the vehicle started requesting a refund of their transport fare. Subsequently, a passenger reached out to a soldier deployed at the Akunnu checkpoint to help the passengers retrieve their money from the driver.

“The soldier showed up and displayed very uncouth and unprofessional conduct, resulting in an altercation with the driver, which led to physical contact between the soldier and the driver. The soldier exhibited an act that is contrary to the Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct guiding his deployment at the checkpoint.

“Immediately Headquarters 32 Artillery Brigade got wind of the incident, they quickly evacuated the driver to a medical facility, took responsibility for the medical expenses, and assigned an officer to be with the driver throughout the period he was being managed at Akoko.

“He was later referred to the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Akure, and subsequently to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where he sadly passed away on Monday, 14 October 2025.”

The statement conveyed the Army’s condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that justice would be served.

The Nigerian Army also expressed its deepest sympathy and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring accountability, adding that the soldier would be disciplined accordingly.

“The Headquarters 32 Artillery Brigade has paid a condolence visit to the family members of the deceased and the leadership of the NURTW, Ondo State.

“The Army also promised to take care of the burial expenses and other welfare matters to ensure that the vacuum created by the demise of the family’s breadwinner does not disrupt the academic pursuits of his children,” the statement added.