Customs Officer Found Dead In Katsina Hotel

A young customs officer, identified as Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Lawal Tukur, was found dead in a hotel room in Katsina State.

Sources confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday at Murjani Hotel in Katsina metropolis, where the deceased had lodged with three women.

A hotel staff member reportedly discovered the officer lying lifeless in his room at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, and immediately raised the alarm.

Investigations revealed that empty sachets of suspected substances were found in the wastebasket of the room.

The three women, identified as Khadija Ali, 34, of Dutsin Amare Quarters, Katsina; Aisha Lawal, 30, of Ingawa Local Government Area; and Hafsat Yusuf, 22, of Brigade Quarters, Kano, were reportedly in the hotel at the time of the incident.

It was gathered that Khadija and Aisha spent the night with the deceased, while Hafsat visited them later and also lodged in the same hotel.

The officer was confirmed dead by a medical doctor after being taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, where his body was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

Although the Katsina State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has yet to issue an official statement on the cause of death, the remains of the deceased have been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

His funeral prayer was conducted on Wednesday evening at his family house in the Sabon Layi area, close to the Katsina Police Compound.