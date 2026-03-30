VIDEO: Protest Erupts In South Africa Over Controversial Coronation Of ‘Nigerian King’

Tempers flared in parts of South Africa following a protest against the controversial coronation of a self-proclaimed Nigerian king, one Solomon Ezika.

The demonstration, led by community groups and traditional leaders in East London, turned violent after initially starting peacefully.

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More than 10 vehicles were reportedly set ablaze amid unverified claims that a protester had been stabbed.

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Police intervened to disperse the crowd, firing rubber bullets.

Authorities, however, say the alleged stabbing has not been confirmed, adding that no official injuries have been recorded.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s acting High Commissioner in South Africa has distanced the diplomatic mission from Ezika, describing the coronation as an isolated incident fuelled by misinformation and lacking legitimate authority.