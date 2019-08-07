Impeachment Move: Claims I Plan To Defect A Lie From ‘Pit Of Hell’ – Achuba

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba has described all claims suggesting that he is planning to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as ‘lies from the Pit of hell’.

Mr Achuba said this while reacting to the impeachment move against him, by the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Mr Achuba said the impeachment move was not unexpected.

He said the impeachment is a reaction to the revelations that he has made regarding the polity in Kogi State.

The Deputy Governor said his principal is using the legislators against him, instead of addressing the issues of corruption that he has raised.

He (Achuba) urged the people of Kogi state to be calm and go about their businesses peacefully, stressing that at the end of the day, the one who is on the right will be known.

Speaking further about claims that he is looking to decamp, Mr Achuba said “It is a lie from the pit of hell and that is what they want people to believe”.

The deputy governor further stated that impeachment is not about party membership, adding that there is no relationship between the impeachment process and the claims of his decamping.

He assured the people of Kogi State and the APC that he remains a member of the ruling party, adding that he will continue to serve the people as a member of the party.