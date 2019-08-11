Tiv/Jukun Crisis: Governor Ishaku Appeals To Warring Groups To Sheath Their Swords

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has appealed to the Tivs and Jukuns in the state to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

He made the appeal in a statewide broadcast while wishing Muslims a happy Sallah celebration.

According to him, his administration has consistently synergised and engaged with the leadership of the two faiths in the state in a bid to finding religious fulfilment.

He, therefore, appealed to the groups to see each other as brothers and sisters, adding that violence does no one any good.

Speaking further, the governor reminded Muslims in the state of the need to make sacrifices and imbibe the great lessons of humility and tolerance as exemplified by the great prophet of Islam.