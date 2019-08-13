Medical Trip: El-Zakzaky Makes Stopover In Dubai

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky who is on a trip to India for medical treatment has made a stopover in Dubai.

The spokesperson of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) told Channels TV that Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife made a stopover at Dubai International Airport this early on Tuesday morning at about 4:00 am.

The IMN leader and his wife are expected to continue their journey to India today and their expected arrival time in India is 2:30pm (local time).

Depature At Abuja Airport

El-Zakzaky alongside his wife and other security personnel left Nigeria on Monday night aboard an Emirate Airline number EK2614.

El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja earlier on Monday, following the order of a Kaduna State High court which granted them leave to undergo treatment at an Indian hospital of their choice.

This followed an application by El-Zakzaky’s counsel and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), to allow them to travel for treatment as a result of their deteriorating health condition.

See photos of the departure below…