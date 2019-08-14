Buhari Orders Service Chiefs To Completely Re-Strategise Operations

The President says he has directed the service chiefs to completely re-strategise security operations and reposition for optimum results.

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this on Wednesday when he visited some Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Batsari Local Government Council in Katsina State.

According to him, the directive was issued to the heads of security agencies when he presided over the National Security Council meeting which held last week.

He gave assured all victims of banditry attacks that the Federal Government would deploy security measures and strengthen operations to safeguard lives and property.

Warning that perpetrators would not go unpunished, President Buhari said the government was fully aware of the plight of citizens and would remain focused on delivering on its mandate of securing the lives of citizens.

“I am very sad that the consequences of these actions have brought hardship and affected the socio-economic life of our people in the localities,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

READ ALSO: Buhari Signs Nigeria Correctional Services Bill Into Law

The President added, “Agriculture, which is the mainstay of the economy and source of livelihood is worse affected.

“I would like to assure you that the Federal Government is fully aware of your situation as I receive daily reports from security agencies and the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, who personally visited and briefed me on the killings and wanton destruction by the armed bandits not only in Katsina but in other states as well.

“Let me assure all and sundry that the protection of lives and property of the citizenry is the prime essence of government. We shall be focused and determined to protect our citizens.”

President Buhari said insecurity had reached a disturbing dimension globally, noting that only local, sub-regional and regional alliances would curb the spread of violence.

He said he had earlier sent a top military assessment team based on the reports on the security situation in the state and had directed massive deployment of security personnel and military hardware, urging citizens to support the security agencies.

The President commended the government of Katsina State for supporting security agencies and facilitating some of their operations.

He also appreciated the interventions of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and her foundation in providing succour to those affected by banditry attacks, also listing Mr Aliko Dangote, and Mr Dahiru Mangal, among others.

President Buhari, thereafter, directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to act fast and extend support to the victims in the affected frontline local councils.

He called for more patience and forbearance and went around to condole with the displaced persons.

In his remark, Governor Masari expressed appreciation for the President’s visit and the quick response of the military in providing reinforcement which he said had drastically reduced incidents of theft, kidnapping, banditry and cattle rustling.

He, however, said some attacks were still recorded because of the vastness of the Rugu forest that provides cover for criminals.

The Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, advised citizens against reprisal attacks which could lead to anarchy.

He called for more patience and tolerance as security agencies tackle those against the progress of the state.