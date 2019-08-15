Atiku’s Lawyer Gets N20m Bail

A Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has granted bail to Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, lawyer to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted Giwa-Osagie bail on Thursday in the sum of N20million with one surety in like sum.

The judge also admitted Giwa-Osagie’s brother, Erhunse, to bail in the same sum and a surety.

He held that the sureties for both defendants must reside in Lagos and have landed property in the state.

Justice Oweibo ordered that the defendants be released to their counsel, pending the perfection of their bail terms which must be done with 14 days.

He, thereafter, fixed October 8 for trial in the case.

Similarly, the court granted bail to Abdullahi Babalele, Atiku’s son-in-law in the sum of N20million with one surety in like sum.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo said the surety must be resident in Lagos and must produce evidence of means through an affidavit.

Babalele was also directed to deposit his international passport, which has been with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with the court.

He was, however, remanded in the custody of the EFCC pending the perfection of the bail conditions.