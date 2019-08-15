‘Marathon Continues’, Fans Remember Nipsey Hussle On His 34th Posthumous Birthday

August 15, 2019
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 07, 2019 Nipsey Hussle

 

Fans of the late American rapper, Nipsey Hussle’s have taken to social media to remember him on his 34th posthumous birthday.

To celebrate his posthumous birthday, many are expecting large crowds to visit the site of Hussle’s store, the Marathon Clothing.

Nipsey Hussle whose original name is Ermias Asghedom, was killed in broad daylight outside of his Marathon Clothing store on March 31.

READ ALSO: Grammy-Nominated US Rapper, Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead

Two other men were wounded in the shooting which the Police have said was due to a personal dispute.

One of the suspect, Eric Holder, 29, has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and other charges.

Hussle’s memorial drew thousands of mourners to South L.A.

See Tweets Below: 

 

 

 



