‘Marathon Continues’, Fans Remember Nipsey Hussle On His 34th Posthumous Birthday

Fans of the late American rapper, Nipsey Hussle’s have taken to social media to remember him on his 34th posthumous birthday.

To celebrate his posthumous birthday, many are expecting large crowds to visit the site of Hussle’s store, the Marathon Clothing.

Nipsey Hussle whose original name is Ermias Asghedom, was killed in broad daylight outside of his Marathon Clothing store on March 31.

Two other men were wounded in the shooting which the Police have said was due to a personal dispute.

One of the suspect, Eric Holder, 29, has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and other charges.

Hussle’s memorial drew thousands of mourners to South L.A.

Happy Bornday to the Legendary Nipsey Hussle!! #TMC🏁 @NipseyHussle U r Truly missed King!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/i6sKa44pog — McKenzie Monroe (@McKenzieMonro04) August 15, 2019

Happy CDay 2 a Tru Legend A Tru King My Favorite Rapper for the Past 10 years. One of the realest if not the realest Nigga to Ever Be in this Rap Game KING NIPSEY HUSSLE #LLNH S.i.P NH.I.P pic.twitter.com/S8fKqfJ2XI — Third Eye Grind (@eye_grind) August 15, 2019

T.I. Unveils Nipsey Hussle Installation At The Trap Music Museum In Honor Of Late Rappers Birthday https://t.co/2i07tTSX0a #ForYourViewingPleasure #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/eP95Iex5qx — WBXL LIT 24/7 (@WBXL24) August 15, 2019

Happy birthday to late great Ermias Asghedom a.k.a. Nipsey Hussle… Wish You were still here accomplishing what you were in the progress of doing bro. The streets miss you champ R.I.P. #TMC 💙💙🏁 pic.twitter.com/vBhcxghyQC — DGame🏁 (@Carolina_DJ5) August 15, 2019