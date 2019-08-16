NASS Ready To Pass 2020 Budget, Senate President Lawan Insists

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan has assured Nigerians that the 2020 national budget will be passed before Christmas, this year.

Alhaji Ahmad Lawan made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen shortly after a visit to government house, katsina after he conferred with Governor Aminu Bello Masari, his Deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu and other government officials.

The Senate President explained that the national assembly is expecting the budget next month of September from the Executive Arm, which the ninth assembly hoped to deliberate and passed within two months.

He said that the process would return Nigeria to the annual budget of between January to December.

Similarly, the Senate President assured that the ninth assembly would passed the Petroleum Industry Bill for the oil and Gas sector to be given the desired reform.

Alhaji Ahmad Lawan expressed the resolve of the two wings of the national assembly to work harmoniously for the rapid required reformations in the education, agriculture and other sub sectors of the economy.

The Senate President was accompanied by the leadership of the Senate as well as senators representing katsina South,Mallam Bello Mandiya and that of katsina North, Senator Ahmad Babba kaita.

The Senate President told journalists too that he and the delegation had earlier paid Sallah homage to Mr President in Daura.

Upon arrival too, the Senate President along with Governor Masari, Deputy Governor and secretary to the government of katsina state,Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa prayed Jumma’at prayer at Modoji Mosque.

The delegation of Senate President has since left for Abuja.