Taraba Govt Reviews Curfew Imposed On Jalingo, Other LGAs

The Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has reviewed the existing curfew imposed on some parts of Jalingo and Ardo Kola Local Government Areas of the state.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity Bala Dan-Abu, the new curfew would take effect between 12:00 am and 6:00 am daily.

He, however, noted that the review does not affect Keke Napep operators and their curfew remains between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am.

The governor further directed security agencies in the state to arrest and ensure the prosecution of Keke Napep operators or anyone who violates the restriction order.

The development comes two days after the panel set up by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters to investigate the killing of three police officers and a civilian by soldiers in the state, arrived in Jalingo.

Led by Rear Admiral Ibikunle Olaiya, the panel arrived at the Taraba Government House on Wednesday where they met with Governor Darius Ishaku behind closed doors.