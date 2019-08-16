Why We Brought El-Zakzaky Back – FG

The Federal Government has said that the acts of misconduct exhibited by Sheikh Ibraheem El-zakzaky necessitated his repatriation from the medical trip in India.

In a statement by Grace Isu Gekpe, the Permanent Secretary, the government said El-Zakzaky’s actions in India demonstrated malicious intents that were capable of embarrassing the Governments of Nigeria and India.

The earlier statement of 14th August 2019 by the Government addressed the issues that would have raised some questions with the latest occurrences and particularly the uncelebrated return of El-zakzaky from India.

“With total disrespect and complete loss of decorum for international procedures while in India, he initiated contacts with a team of lawyers led by Ali Zia Kabir Chaudary and Gunjan Singh in that country. He also contacted some Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), such as the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) and other Shiite groups. His aim was to seek asylum and eventually relocate to another country,” the statement read.

According to the Permanent Secretary, if an Indian court had granted El-zakzaky asylum or leave to travel to another country, it would have violated the Nigerian court order that granted him permission to travel for medical treatment.

“He used the opportunity of being in India to attempt to internationalise his cause by mobilising the Rights groups. Even most unfortunate and rather embarrassing as earlier stated, was his quest to be relocated to a 5-Star hotel to receive visitors instead of being admitted in the hospital as a sick person he claimed to be,” Ms Gekpe stressed.

The Permanent Secretary further stated that in spite of his ‘misconduct’, El-Zakzaky’s spouse went further to antagonize the Indian and Nigerian security agents and accused the latter of killing her children.

Ms Gekpe notes that these acts were aimed at winning international sympathy as well as disparaging the Nigerian Government.

“Having subordinated the quest for medical treatment to other ulterior motives, it became obvious that El-zakzaky was focused on realising some sinister motives thus the decision to return him to Nigeria,” the government spokeswoman said.