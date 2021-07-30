BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Files Fresh Charges Against El-Zakzaky

The Kaduna State government has filed fresh charges against the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

This comes less than 48 hours after the embattled IMN leader was discharged and acquitted by a Kaduna State high court.

Justice Gideon Kurada had on Wednesday discharged and acquitted Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat, from the eight charges pressed against them by the state government for lack of merit.

However, not satisfied with the ruling, the state government on Thursday filed a fresh seven charges against the IMN leader at the Federal High Court.

The state Director of Public Prosecution, Daris Bayero, told Channels Television that the charges bother on terrorism and treasonable felony against the state and federal government.

He further explained that some of the actions of the IMN leader upon which he is being charged with fresh allegations, dated back before 2015.

Bayero added that with the fresh charges, the court will consequently issue an order for the arrest of Elzakzaky for him to answer the charges.