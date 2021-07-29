Hushpuppi: IGP Orders Review Of Allegations Against Abba Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered an “internal review of the allegations” against a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, by a United States Court.

Force spokesman, Frank Mba made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier, the United States District Court for the Central District of California said alleged international fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi used Kyari to arrest and jail a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent.

According to a communique from the court, the arrest was made after Vincent threatened to expose a $1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

Reaffirming the Force’s commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners, the IGP said further developments on the case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.

An accused hero

Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police who is highly revered by colleagues in the Force and celebrated by members of the general public, was fingered in a bribery scandal involving the involving Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi.

A US court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for the seasoned investigator known for hunting down kidnappers across Nigeria.

The arrest warrant was issued by a U.S magistrate judge, Otis Wright, a spokesperson in the United States Attorney’s Office confirmed to Channels Television.

According to documents unsealed this week in the US, Mr Kyari had arrested and jailed one Chibuzo Vincent, at the behest of Hushpuppi.

Kyari also allegedly sent Hushpuppi bank account details for an account into which Hushpuppi could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.

Mr Kyari, in a Facebook post on Thursday, denied the allegations.

Alleged dispute

On Wednesday, the US Department of Justice announced that Hushpuppi had been involved “in an elaborate scheme to steal more than $1.1 million from a business person attempting to finance the construction of a school for children in Qatar.”

Six persons were indicted in the investigation.

In laundering the proceeds of the Qatar operation, a dispute broke out among members of the conspiracy, courts documents said.

The dispute allegedly prompted Vincent, one of the members, to contact the victim and inform them of the scam operation.

After this contact, Hushpuppi allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Mr Kyari, a top police officer in Nigeria.

Mr Kyari was also alleged to have provided third-party bank accounts to receive payment for the illegal arrest.

Kyari’s defence

In his defence on Thursday, Mr Kyari said Vincent had been arrested only because Hushpuppi claimed that he (Vincent) had seriously threatened to attack his family in Nigeria.

He said Vincent was eventually released on bail after no actual threats were discovered.

“Nobody demanded a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi,” Mr Kyari said.

“Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened,” Kyari said.”

Mr Kyari also said Hushpuppi once sent N300,000 to his (Kyari) tailor after the alleged fraudster had admired some of his outfits on social media.

The clothes “were brought to our office and he sent somebody to collect them in our office,” Mr Kyari said.