‘An Assault On Igbos And Nigerians’, Fayose Condemns Ekweremadu’s Attack

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has condemned the attack on former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at an event in Germany.

Mr Fayose described the incident as an assault against the Igbos and Nigerians in general.

He said the “Attackers of Ekweremadu, a defender of democracy who symbolises courage & decency, are miscreants who don’t deserve a place in a civilised society”.

The former governor took to his Twitter handle to express his dissatisfaction over the incident which occurred on Saturday.

He added, “It is an assault against the Igbos and Nigerians in general.

“To me, those “Igbo touts” demonstrated that pigs have no value for gold”.

Mr Ekweremadu who is also a serving Senator was attacked at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival at which he was a speaker/special guest of honour in Nuremberg.

A video of the incident uploaded by IPOB on its Facebook page and by some other persons at the scene have gone viral.