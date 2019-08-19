Presidential Retreat For Ministers-Designate In Pictures

The Presidential Retreat for Ministers-Designate on Monday held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared the event open while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the welcome address.

The event had in attendance the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

READ ALSO: ‘The Solution To Our Problem Lies With Us,’ Buhari Tells Ministers-Designate

Also present included the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and other party leaders among others.

See photos below: