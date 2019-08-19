Presidential Retreat For Ministers-Designate In Pictures

Updated August 19, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari speaks at the Presidential Retreat for Ministers-designate in Abuja on August 19, 2019. Photos: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

The Presidential Retreat for Ministers-Designate on Monday held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared the event open while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the welcome address.

The event had in attendance the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Also present included the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and other party leaders among others.

See photos below:



